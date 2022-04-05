Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 13

at .

Did the team get to the bottom of a biohacker's story?

On The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 13, Lim, Murphy, and Wolke united to help the kid when self-experiments started to complicate his health.

Dealing With Chronic Pain - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 13

Meanwhile, a surprising return left the hospital reeling.

What brought a beloved character back into the fold?

Elsewhere, Shaun and Lea found themselves at odds over the way he handled the planning of the wedding.

Watch The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 13 Quotes

Kid: It's just a minor upgrade. I installed a magnet in my finger.
Mother: He's 17 and immune to common sense.

Morgan: It's like I slept on gravel.
Park: That explains your snoring.
Morgan: Your mattress should be burned. It's time for us to cut back on the sleepovers and for you to ditch the bachelor pad.
Park: You asking me to move in with me?
Morgan: I'm asking you to move into a new place. With me.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 13

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 13 Photos

Jordan's Opinion - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 13
Dealing With Chronic Pain - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 13
Body Art or Dangerous Experiment? - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 13
Experimental Treatment - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 13
Controversial Surgeries - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 13
Self-Experiments / Tall - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 13
  1. The Good Doctor
  2. The Good Doctor Season 5
  3. The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 13
  4. Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 13