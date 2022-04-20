Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 19

Did the hospital manage to say organized?

On The Resident Season 5 Episode 19, the Raptor took a leave of absence and it was time for the hospital to make some changes.

His Patient, His Friend -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 19

Meanwhile, Bell and Kit devised a plan to help their case with the Medical Board.

Elsewhere, a camping trip left a patient with a fatal disease that none of the other doctors had seen before.

Watch The Resident Season 5 Episode 19 Online

The Resident Season 5 Episode 19 Quotes

Dating is fine, but you have to open yourself up to love. What about family?

Carol

All doctors benefit from the shield the white coat provides. I have too. Malpractice breaks our oath to do no harm, but it also destroys the public trust in even the best doctors. And the bad ones are few. They need to be weeded out, and the guard dogs need to be reminded of who they're meant to protect.

Bell

The Resident Season 5 Episode 19

