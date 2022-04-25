Watch The Rookie Online: Season 4 Episode 19

Did Nolan manage to work well with the FBI?

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 19 found Nolan working with an agent named Simone who had a similar introduction to the world of law to him.

Simone, however, had to contend with the fact that one of her students was on the hook for a terrorist attack.

However, Nolan was adamant about getting a resolution that would confirm justice had been served.

Use the video above to watch The Rookie online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.