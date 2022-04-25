Watch The Rookie Online: Season 4 Episode 19

Did Nolan manage to work well with the FBI?

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 19 found Nolan working with an agent named Simone who had a similar introduction to the world of law to him.

Harpez -tall - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 19

Simone, however, had to contend with the fact that one of her students was on the hook for a terrorist attack.

However, Nolan was adamant about getting a resolution that would confirm justice had been served.

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 19 Quotes

Nolan: If you're not a rush to get back to Quantico, how would you like to ride with me the rest of my shift and find our suspect?
Simone: I'd love to.

