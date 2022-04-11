Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 11 Episode 16

Who did not survive the shocking midseason finale?

Lance and Leah pursued Maggie and the residents of the Hilltop on The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 16.

Daryl, Aaron, and Gabriel had to decide which side to choose when it became clear the end was nigh.

Elsewhere, the unrest at the Commonwealth threatened the future of everyone.

What did Connie and Kelly do?

Use the video above to watch The Walking Dead online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.