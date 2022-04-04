Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 9 Episode 5

at .

Did Liz manage to prove her certification was real?

On When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 5, Landis returned to town.

Rosemary Chats with Spectators - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 5

In one of the most shocking scenes yet, he questioned the certification and tried to discredit her.

Meanwhile, Lucas and Nathan decided to race animal vs. machine.

How did it all play out?

Watch When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 5 Online

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 5 Quotes

Bill: OK, Hickam. You asked for my help. Let's start with the way you dress.
Mike: What's wrong with it?
Bill: You want people to regard you with at least some gravitas. Nobody wears bow ties these days.

Rosemary: Is it even remotely possible that Lee's tired of me?
Elizabeth: That's ridiculous.
Rosemary: Perhaps. And normally, I'd agree. After all, I am delightful. I can be endlessly entertaining. But now, just hear me out. Ever since we started working together, he leaves here early, he comes home late, he's up and gone before I even wake in the morning. Perhaps our increased togetherness has proven to be too much for him. Everything in moderation, as they say. Maybe the same applies to my husband when it comes to him having his fill of me.

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 5

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 5 Photos

Mayor On the Move - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 5
Rosemary Chats with Spectators - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 5
Hope Valley's Spectators - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 5
Waving to the Adoring Crowd - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 5
The Kids Go Wild - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 5
Get Set Go - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 5
