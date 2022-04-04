Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 9 Episode 5

Did Liz manage to prove her certification was real?

On When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 5, Landis returned to town.

In one of the most shocking scenes yet, he questioned the certification and tried to discredit her.

Meanwhile, Lucas and Nathan decided to race animal vs. machine.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch When Calls the Heart online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.