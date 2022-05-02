All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Move On

Relationships are changing as the Bringston University students experience some self-realization.

During All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 10, many of the students had some epiphanies, which caused them to move on to the next chapter of their lives.

College is about growing up and working together, which "Move On" exhibited well.

Let's begin with Thea again. Camille Hyde showed strength and vulnerability in this storyline. She portrayed every emotion masterfully.

While we suspected Kevin raped other girls, the theory was confirmed when JR's ex Aqueelah witnessed Kevin harassing Thea the next day.

Like many victims, she was too embarrassed to report it since everyone thought she cheated on JR, and Kevin knew how to play the charm act.

Thea was angry and wanted to blame everyone --Simone for not being at the party and Aqueelah for not reporting her rape.

Thea:: Something happened to me because another girl didn't speak up.

Simone: Whatever it is, I'm here for you.

Thea found herself vulnerable and was lucky Damon saved her. As she saw the new young innocent tennis recruits practicing, she worried something would happen to them.

I was so proud that Thea reported it to the school and convinced Aqueelah to go with her. Hopefully, with both of their statements, the case will be stronger. I wish they had reported it to the cops as well, but it was a moment of strength for both girls.

After Thea's attempted rape, it appeared Damon and Thea became closer. He's still the only one who knows about it.

Are they just good friends, or are they moving towards dating? We may not know for a while, as they missed their dinner date.

Simone was still confused as ever about her love life, and hopefully, she'll decide soon. One minute she and Damon seemed like old friends as the group brainstormed ways to make money for Maia and the others needing sports equipment.

They managed to act professionally as they made their pitch to the client. Simone even teased him when they got it.

However, whenever anything turned personal, Simone bolted. She acted like she was betraying Jordan if she and Damon hung out and shared their personal lives.

Simone changed her mind and decided to visit Jordan the second Damon asked her to hang out. The girl needs to make up her mind because it's not entertaining anymore.

Damon has enough drama to deal with, and he could use a friend to confide all the confusion he's dealing with. If Simone doesn't want to hear it, it could end up being Thea.

While Damon agreed to give up his adoption search, his dad said he knew JR's mom, eliciting curiosity.

This search stressed Damon so much that he accused JR of things he shouldn't have. While JR should dig into what really happened with his ex, I understand why he doesn't want to dig into family issues.

JR's mom was finally healing from the divorce, so he didn't want to upset her.

While reluctant, his mom admitted it was time they all faced the truth.

If she had an affair with Damon's dad and he's their kid, why didn't the DNA match for Damon and JR?

Why did Damon's dad act like he was adopted? Is it a case like Steve Saunders on Beverly Hills 90210, where his dad bought his kid and never told his wife because of the affair?

This will be interesting to see play out as it affects Damon, JR, and both sets of parents.

What wasn't interesting was the weekly play-by-by of Amara and Coach Marcus's life. They need to ramp up the stakes because things keep repeating.

Someone comes after Amara, she reports it, and the administration doesn't care. The best part of this storyline was seeing Tina Hicks again and seeing how protective of Amara she was.

This applies to Coach Marcus too. We've seen him take pills again, but we still don't know what triggered it.

Hopefully, we'll learn why he became addicted to drugs again soon and see some consequences for it. Otherwise, both of these storylines have become repetitive.

Did anyone else guess that Keisha was bisexual because I hadn't? Keisha struggles in relationships because her mom died when she was young, and she's always fearful of being left behind.

She recently began therapy but was having difficulty dissecting all the hard stuff. Therapy definitely makes you look at the things you don't want to remember but will help you overall.

After talking to her dad and ex-girlfriend, Lisa, she decided to return to therapy. Keisha's ex-girlfriend seemed to understand her and her fears.

Keisha has a natural chemistry with both ex-girlfriend Lisa and Cam that I wonder who she'll end up with. She seemed to want to better herself to be a better girlfriend the next time she was in a relationship.

Over to you, All American: Homecoming Fanatics. Was that DNA test altered if JR and Damon are related? Are you enjoying Damon and Thea's blossoming relationship?

Were you surprised that Keisha was bisexual? Chime in below in the comments.

