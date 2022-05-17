Blood & Treasure Season 2 Finally Gets a Premiere Date as Series Moves to Paramount+

Blood & Treasure Season 2 will finally see the light of day this summer, with a catch.

TV Line reported Tuesday morning that the CBS adventure drama is moving to Paramount+.

The series is set to return for its 13-part second season Sunday, July 17, with a two-episode bow.

New episodes will be released Sundays for the rest of its run.

The series initially launched on CBS back in 2019 to a decent reception from the audience.

"Blood & Treasure is a fun, escapist adventure with comedic elements filmed in multiple locales around the world that has been a great performer and a wonderful addition to our summer schedule,” CBS said in June 2019, when the show was renewed.

"We've heard the story pitch for season two and look forward to seeing all-new exploits from Russia to Southeast Asia next year."

The series focuses on a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure.

As they crisscross the globe hunting their target, they unexpectedly find themselves at the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization.

The cast includes Matt Barr, Sofia Pernas, Michael James Shaw, Katia Winter, James Callis, Oded Fehr, Alicia Coppola, and Mark Gagliardi.

While we knew the series was moving ahead with its second season, it has been a rough few years from fans because there was no indication when to expect it to premiere.

The delay can be attributed to COVID-19, which scuppered production on Season 2.

However, it finally wrapped production in December 2020, meaning a premiere date shouldn't have been much later.

Then again, CBS has been shipping shows to CBS because of too much inventory.

A move to streaming might be a good idea after such a lengthy hiatus, but it's hard to imagine the show landing a third-season pickup.

Co-lead, Matt Barr, has since moved on, landing a lead role on The CW's Walker Independence.

Then again, stranger things have happened. It's possible the show will move ahead by shooting when Barr is not busy with the Walker spinoff or by writing him out.

We'll have to wait to find out.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.