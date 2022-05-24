CSI: Vegas Season 2 Rounds Out Cast Following Two Big Exits

CSI: Vegas is filling the void left by the departures of Jorja Fox and William Petersen with some new faces.

Deadline reports that the CBS crime-solver has cast Led Medlin (Drop Dead Diva) and Ariana Guerra (Promised Land) in series regular roles.

Medlin is on board as Beau, "who spent the last two decades as one of Dow Chemical’s top research scientists," according to the outlet.

Beau decided it was time to do more meaningful work and took a massive pay cut by following his heart.

He is the most overqualified CSI Level 1 of all time, which should make for some fun TV.

Meanwhile, Guerra is set to star as Serena, "a hard-boiled, tiny but mighty, tough-skinned cynic. There is no room inside Serena for a filter."

"A daughter of cops and a sister to doctors, Serena is not content to let science lead the way without some saucy commentary and tough questions," the character breakdown reads.

Jay Lee, who had a recurring role on CSI: Vegas Season 1 as CSI Chris Park, has been promoted to series regular.

CSI: Vegas made a low-key return in the traditional ratings to CBS in the fall, but the series commanded strong ratings post-airdate.

It presumably had decent international sales, too. The franchise is still big despite being dormant for several years.

Petersen and Fox were big draws, but when news emerged that Petersen would not be back, FOX followed up the announcement with one of her own:

She didn't want to return to the series because she didn't want to split up Sara and Grissom again.

The good news is that Marg Helgenberger has closed a deal to return as Catherine Willows.

It is a one-year deal, so it might mark the end of Catherine's journey on the show.

The series snagged a second-season pickup in December.

“The incredibly talented CSI: Vegas creative team and cast did a superb job this first season, brilliantly updating and portraying the CSI universe with fresh stories and a new crime lab, proving that after 20 years, the CSI fan base is still hungry for more and ready to embrace a new chapter in this illustrious franchise,” said Amy Reisenbach, executive vp current programs at CBS of the pickup.

What are your thoughts on the casting news for the second season?

Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, and Paula Newsome are also set to return, reprising their roles from the freshman season.

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch CSI: Vegas online right here via TV Fanatic.

New episodes debut in the fall.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.