EVIL Season 3 Trailer Teases Demons & Plenty of Scares

EVIL Season 3 looks set to get even weirder.

The CBS-turned-Paramount+ thriller dropped a new trailer ahead of its summer launch.

The series has showcased spine-tingling storylines throughout its two seasons to date, but fans will be happy to know the whole David and Kristen kissing will be handled on EVIL Season 3.

"We’re doing this” Kristen says to David, who responds with the following:

“We can’t.”

EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion.

EVIL Season 3 begins moments after the end of EVIL Season 2: when a newly ordained David and Kristen kiss.

The two not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but contend with David's involvement with "the entity," an espionage unit within the Catholic church.

Meanwhile, Ben finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.

EVIL stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions.

Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon, and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers.

The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

EVIL initially started its life on CBS, landing a speedy renewal for Season 2.

That second season was delayed, before ultimately winding up on Paramount+, where it emerged as a heavy hitter for the streaming service.

More CBS shows have moved over since, including SEAL Team and Blood & Treasure.

Paramount+ also dropped the key art Thursday, and it has our two leads on full display.

We have the full trailer for EVIL Season 3 below.

Check it out, and don't forget to watch when it drops June 12.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.