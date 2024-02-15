Evil Returns to Paramount+ in May, But There's a Catch

Every once in a while, a TV news announcement strikes right at your heart.

This one is enough to make you giddy with delight, which is odd, given the satanic overtones. But, here we are.

Paramount+ today announced that the final season of fan-favorite and critically acclaimed original series Evil will premiere this May.

With every scoop of good news comes the bad, and this is about as bad as it gets.

Four bonus episodes have been added to Evil Season 4 by the streaming service and are set to begin production soon in New York City for a thrilling series finale.

Was I the only one who had no idea Evil was on the chopping block? If we know anything after enjoying three seasons of Evil so far, it's that the devil works in mysterious ways.

“Robert and Michelle King created a unique and deeply entertaining way of exploring the intersection of religion and science,” said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+.

“We thank Robert, Michelle, and the immensely talented cast and crew of Evil and are incredibly proud of their collective work on the series.

"We can’t wait to see what’s in store for these characters in what is sure to be a nail-biting, wild ride of a final season.”

“It’s hard to underscore the ability of Robert and Michelle King to cleverly craft thought-provoking stories that push creative boundaries time and time again, and evil is no exception,” said David Stapf, President of CBS Studios.

“We’re proud to call them partners and want to thank them both, Liz Glotzer, the entire cast, and the crew for bringing these complex characters to life year after year as we celebrate this final season of Evil.”

Robert and Michelle King, series Co-creators, Showrunners, and Executive Producers of Evil, shared, “We want to thank Paramount+ for giving us four bonus episodes to end Evil in the world in style.

"We will miss this show and cast. In many ways, it was a dream project, but sadly, evil will outlast Evil. See you in May.”

Evil is billed as a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion.

The early episodes aired on CBS, and science was more often than not to triumphed over faith-based reasoning, but that changed when Paramount+ picked up the series.

The result is a mind-bending exploration of faith, belief, doubt, how much we can count on science to provide answers, and most importantly, what happens when science fails, either by way of nefarious interlopers or because it just can't find the answers we so desperately seek.

Without the incredible cast, the story wouldn't have flourished.

Series stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Andrea Martin, Kurt Fuller, Christine Lahti, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp use their skills to take their characters to the very edge of sanity and back time and again.

When we last saw Kristen, David, Ben, Leland, and Sheryl on Evil Season 3 Episode 10, Kristen had the shock of her life.

Her mother had partnered with Leland to give one of her frozen embryos life, and the diabolical plan was so far advanced that there may be no turning back.

Evil may be ending, but we're expecting one hell of a showdown as the forces of good and evil fight to the finish.

Covering this show has been one of the great joys of my career, and saying goodbye will be tough.

The current entertainment environment is turning away from the supernatural for more pragmatic pursuits.

Yet, as we see actual evil thrive daily, we need on-screen heroes who can turn it on its head and pound it into the ground without suffering a guilty conscience.

Evil is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions, and Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Sam Hoffman serve as executive producers.

The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Evil returns to Paramount+ in May.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on X and email her here at TV Fanatic.