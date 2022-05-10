Grey's Anatomy Stars Discuss the Show's Inevitable Conclusion

Every time we think Grey's Anatomy is coming to an end, the series ekes out another renewal, securing its legacy as one of the longest-running dramas on television.

The hit ABC medical drama recently shot its 400th episode, and the cast opened up to People about their thoughts on the conclusion.

"We have thought of so many endings and they were like, 'Nope, that's not it,'" Chandra Wilson, who has played Dr. Miranda Bailey told the outlet.

"That's not going to end. And all of the scenarios ... We played them as if it's going to end," she continued. "So I'm not thinking of it anymore. Not going to do it!"

"I don't know how this show ends at this point," added Kevin McKidd, who plays Dr. Owen Hunt.

"We all thought this season was going to be the end. I felt we were all building towards it, this season. But the audience just seems to want more still."

"The thing is with a medical show, because most TV shows struggle because their narrative or the construct of how they're telling stories, it starts to become convoluted to keep it going," he explained.

"With medical shows, there's an endless amount of stories because there's new people coming into hospitals every single day. So that's why it's hard to really see what the end can be."

"All I can tell you is it's bigger than all of us at this point."

As for Camilla Luddington, who has been a part of the series since Season 9 as Jo Wilson:

"It's hard to imagine it closing now."

The series has defied the odds and remains one of the highest-rated shows on broadcast TV, making it difficult for ABC to part ways with it.

Indeed, medical dramas have a constant influx of new faces because of the hospital setting, but it might be tough sell to keep the show going with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) away from Seattle.

We've long been told that the show ends when Pompeo is finished, but what if the star drops down to a part-time cast member?

At this stage, it feels like Grey's Anatomy will continue for the years to come, but the TV landscape is ever-changing and unpredictable.

Maybe the main show will end and sme of the other characters will be shipped off to another spinoff.

“Grey’s Anatomy is a true phenomenon, beloved by audiences around the world. Whether they catch it live on ABC, or stream it on Hulu or globally on Disney+ or Star+, it’s clear that fans can’t get enough of Shonda Rhimes’ brilliant creation,” said Dana Walden, chairman of entertainment at Walt Disney Television in January when the show got picked up.

“We have enormous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come.”

“I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season,” Shonda Rhimes said at the time.

“This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey’s Anatomy for so many years.”

“Grey’s Anatomy has a global impact that can’t be overstated. Grey’s touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters,” Krista Vernoff said.

“I’m excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact.”

What are your thougths on a potential conclusion?

Do you think it should be soon, or do you believe the show can continue to reinvent itself?

Hit the comments below.

Grey's Anatomy currently airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.