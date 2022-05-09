Jack Ryan Coming to an End at Prime Video!

The adventures of Jack Ryan are winding down at Prime Video.

According to Deadline, the fourth season will be the John Krasinski drama's last on the streaming service.

The outlet notes that the franchise might not conclude with the fourth season since a spinoff headlined by Michael Peña is in the works.

The good news for fans of the series is that we still have two seasons left since Prime Video has yet to set a premiere date for the hit drama's third season.

As for the reason for the earlier than anticipated conclusion, Deadline states that Krasinski signed a four-season deal to headline the series.

Fans have yet to meet Peña on-screen, with the star set for a guest appearance in the final episode of the third season before becoming a full-fledged series regular for the fourth season.

In Season 3, Jack is on the run and in a race against time.

He is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold.

Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive and prevent a massive global conflict.

Jack Ryan Season 3 also stars Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Michael Kelly as Mike November.

News of the demise does come as a surprise because the series was such a huge success for the streaming service, but Krasinski is an in-demand actor, who is also working on many of his own projects.

Krasinski is immersed in the world of A Quiet Place, having written, directed, and appeared in the second installment in the hit franchise.

With the star signing a four-season deal, Jack Ryan's story will likely come to a satisfying ending as the series has been building toward it from the beginning.

What are your thoughts on the end date?

Do you think it's the right time?

Hit the comments below.

