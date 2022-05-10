Legacies: Final Episodes of Season 4 Delayed as Renewal Decision Looms

Legacies fans, we have some bad news...

You'll have to wait a little longer for the final three episodes of Legacies Season 4.

The CW's Milwaukee affiliate shared the mind-boggling news Tuesday afternoon.

Instead of continuing as planned with a new episodes Thursdays at 9 p.m, leading to a season finale on May, 26, the series has been pushed off the air until June 2.

The season finale is now set for June 16.

No reason has been given for this decision, but it isn't anything new for the series.

Legacies, more than any other CW shows in recent years, has been randomly delayed at the last minute, leaving fans wondering what will become of their favorite series.

All we can do is speculate about why this decision was made, and there are some possibilities.

The CW has yet to renew or cancel the series, and given that Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow both got the pink slip, it's possible the latter is happening with Legacies and the finale could be reworked to remove cliffhangers.

This is, of course, just a guess, but it's a concerning development, especially so close to the network's upfronts.

Another possibility is that the show is getting renewed, and the network wants some more original programming in the slot on Thursdays until later in the season.

What we know now is that Legacies Season 4 Episode 20 will focus on the aftermath of the Gods storyline as the students ponder their next moves.

"Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (Chris Lee), Jed (Ben Levin), Cleo (Omono Okojie) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) reflect on recent events and what comes next for each of them," the logline reads.

"Hope and Lizzie each find solace from unexpected yet welcome sources."

The episode marks the return of Julie Plec, who is co-wrote the episode alongside Brett Matthews.

Legacies benefits from strong post-airdate viewing, which could let it squeak out another renewal.

What are your thoughts on the sporadic scheduling?

Do you think it spells doom for the show?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.