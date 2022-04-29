Legends of Tomorrow Canceled After Seven Seasons at The CW

The waverider is being grounded for good.

Legends of Tomorrow has been canceled after seven seasons at The CW.

Co-showrunner Keto Shimizu took to social media on Friday night to reveal the sad news.

“Well, folks. It’s been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no Season 8 of Legends of Tomorrow," the tweet reads.

"We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could.”

Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 averaged 528,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in the demo, up year-to-year.

With a week of DVR viewing factored in, the Arrowverse series builds to 860,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The series wrapped its run back in March, and unfortunately, there was no closure for fans, meaning that the best we can hope for is a wrap-up as part of a crossover.

The series was known for having a rotating cast, and the now-final season's cast included Caity Lotz, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, Lisseth Chavez, Amy Louise Pemberton, Nick Zano, and Matt Ryan.

Warning signs about the show's future emerged earlier this year when news broke that Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount were exploring a potential sale of the network.

The network renewed seven shows, including The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Nancy Drew earlier this year.

Earlier on Friday, Batwoman was canceled after three seasons, meaning fans have lost two Arrowverse shows in the same day.

"Just got the sad news that #Batwoman will not be seeing an S4. I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honor to make 51 episodes," Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries wrote.

"So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew."

"Thank you, fans! We love you."

Naomi, Legacies, 4400, Charmed, and Dynasty remain on the bubble, with several more CW shows set to premiere this season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.