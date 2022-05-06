Legacies Finale Spoilers: Is This Really the End?!

The CW has yet to renew or cancel Legacies, and we're growing more anxious about its prospects by the day.

Once upon a time, cancellations were rare on the network, but with the looming sale by Warner Bros. and Paramount, some shows are not making the cut.

More recently, Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow were both canceled, but we had to wait for weeks after their seasons wrapped for the formal decision.

Canceling a show before its season finale is a tough call, and it might make viewers bail on the remaining episodes, so we probably shouldn't expect a definite decision for a few weeks yet.

The network has dropped details about Legacies Season 4 Episode 20 -- the season finale -- and the episode marks Julie Plec's return to the series.

Plec was instrumental in bringing the series to life, having worked on both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals.

But the prolific producer stepped away from Legacies a while ago to work on other projects.

Plec is attached as a co-writer for Legacies Season 4 Episode 20, alongside showrunner Brett Matthews, and the logline for the episode certainly has a sense of finality.

"Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (Chris Lee), Jed (Ben Levin), Cleo (Omono Okojie) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) reflect on recent events and what comes next for each of them," it reads.

"Hope and Lizzie each find solace from unexpected yet welcome sources."

According to the press release, Aria Shaghasemi and Leo Howard will also appear in the episode.

If you watch Legacies online, you know Legacies Season 4 has been gearing up for a big battle with Ken.

Based on the snippets released from The CW, it seems like the battle will play out in the penultimate episode, and the finale will be all about picking up the pieces.

it's possible the writers are being prepared for cancellation and wrapping the plots up. It's hard to imagine a series tied to two of the network's biggest hits would get canceled without resolution.

Then again, maybe The CW has told the producers to wrap things up.

Only time will tell.

Side note: I hope the series gives us an update on Finch. Is that poor girl locked in the store she went to get a cake from?!

What are your thoughts on Plec's return?

Do you think it spells doom?

Hit the comments below.

