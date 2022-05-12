London Kills Season 3: Watch the Action-Packed Trailer!

Are you ready for London Kills Season 3?

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at the trailer for the new season, which premieres in the U.S. and Canada on Monday, June 6, exclusively on Acorn TV, AMC Networks’ acclaimed streamer devoted to British and international television.

All episodes will be available on that date, meaning you can watch the entire mystery unfold without waiting week to week.

The series returns with its cutting-edge documentary style/

London Kills dramatizes the experiences of an elite murder investigation squad in central London, led by Detective Inspector David Bradford (Hugo Speer, Shadow and Bone, Marcella) and the core cast including Sharon Small (Flesh and Blood, The Bay) as Detective Sergeant Vivienne Cole, Bailey Patrick (Bridgerton, Bodyguard) as Detective Constable Rob Brady and Tori Allen-Martin (Unforgotten, Pure) as Trainee Detective Constable Billie Fitzgerald.

Here's the official synopsis for London Kills Season 3:

As the third season opens, the detectives investigate the fatal stabbing of a young man.

It soon becomes clear that his killer has access to confidential police intelligence; are they looking for one of their own?

Detective Sergeant Vivienne Cole (Small) is forced to appeal to her ex-husband – a Detective Superintendent for help. He agrees to turn “supergrass”; but is murdered before he can pass on any information.

When the team track down the killer, Vivienne is forced to face demons she buried long ago – and, as a result, she and Detective Inspector David Bradford (Speer) end up crossing a line.

London Kills executive producers include Paul Marquess and Donna Wiffen for PGMTV, Catherine Mackin, and Bea Tammer for Acorn Media Enterprises.

We have some more good news, London Kills Fanatics!

London Kills Season 4 has already been ordered, with a 2023 premiere earmarked by Acorn TV.

Check out the trailer for London Kills Season 3 below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.