Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One: Paramount Drops High-Octane Trailer

Is there such a thing as too many stunts?

Paramount unveiled our first look at Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning: Part One on Monday morning, and it's a feast for the eyes.

The latest flick hits theaters July 14, 2023, and the movie should be available on Paramount+ around 45 days later, in line with Scream and Jackass Forever.

You don't have to go to the movies to get showstopping movies these days.

You just have to wait around six weeks to get in on the fun!

Tom Cruise returns for the latest chapter of the iconic franchise.

We pick up with Ethan Hunt as a man on the run, which means he'll be more cutthroat than before.

The movie also stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby (The Crown), Hayley Atwell (Marvel's Agent Carter), Shea Whigham, and Pom Klementieff.

The cast is rounded out by Esai Morales (Titans), Henry Czerny (Revenge), Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Frederick Schmidt.

"Your days of fighting for the so-called greater good are over. This is our chance to control the truth, the concepts of right and wrong for everyone for centuries to come," Czerny tells Cruise's Hunt in the trailer.

"You're fighting to save an ideal that doesn't exist — never did. You need to pick a side."

The seventh installment in the series was directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

The release date has been shifted several times in response to the pandemic.

Cruise's Top Gun Maverick, which finally opens Friday, also suffered from some big delays.

In December 2020, audio from the set of Mission Impossible leaked, with Cruise heard shouting at two crew members for reportedly violating the strict COVID precautions.

A production source shed light on the situation to People, alleging that shooting the two movies back-to-back during a global pandemic took its toll on him.

"It's hard to [describe] how incredibly intense and focused he is on making every movie the absolute best possible," the production source told the outlet.

"The Mission: Impossible movies are very special to him. They are 'his' movies. Tom helped set up the COVID protocol. Of course, he takes it personally when the protocol is broken."

"In all the years of filming the Mission: Impossible franchise, no one has ever even heard Tom raise his voice," the source said.

"He is usually just laser-focused on filming. This movie is very different though. He has to film while making sure everyone stays safe."

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

