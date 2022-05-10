Shining Vale Scares Up Season 2 Renewal at Starz

Starz will continue to dial up the fear and laughter factor into 2023.

The premium cabler has picked up a second season of its breakout original series, Shining Vale, Deadline reports.

“Shining Vale is both wickedly funny and a beautiful three-dimensional portrayal of marriage, adolescent parenting and motherhood,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, Starz.

“We’re thrilled to bring viewers another season of this mic dropping blend of horror and comedy.”

Shining Vale stars Courteney Cox as Patricia "Pat" Phelps, Dylan Gage as Jake Phelps, Greg Kinnear as Terry Phelps, Gus Birney as Gaynor Phelps, Merrin Dungey as Kam, and Mira Sorvino as Rosemary.

On Shining Vale Season 1, Pat (Cox) and Terry Phelps (Kinnear) cash in their life savings and move from a cramped Brooklyn apartment to an old Victorian mansion in Connecticut, as a last-ditch effort to save their marriage after Pat’s torrid affair with the handyman.

Gaynor and Jake are pissed, and as disconnected as teenagers can get.

Terry tries to rally the family, but the pushback is relentless. Pat is losing her grip on the kids, and Terry doesn't see Pat might be losing a grip on herself as well.

Buying a giant 200-year-old house for $250K below asking may have seemed like a great deal on paper, but Pat senses that something is off.

Doors slam, the piano plays by itself and when an old-fashioned-looking woman appears to hover outside the family window, Pat believes that she is going crazy—or worse.

Every family has its demons, but for the Phelps, theirs may be real.

The series comes from comedy powerhouses Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan.

"Sharon and I are thrilled to be able to tell the next eight chapters of the Phelps’ story-- especially after the way we ended season one," Astrof said of the pickup.

"Personally, I look forward to the crushing pressure of trying to raise the bar even further in season two. But we can do anything. After all, ‘We Are Phelps!’”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.