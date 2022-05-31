Stranger Things: Dacre Montgomery Shot Season 4 Cameo Remotely From Australia

Stranger Things Season 4 premiered on Netflix on May 27.

With the first seven episodes being made available to binge, fans spotted a big return on Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 4, titled "Dear Billy."

The scene in question involved Dacre Montgomery, who shot a top-secret cameo remotely from Australia.

The 27-year-old took to social media to reflect on shooting the scenes for the Netflix hit.

“Feeling extremely fortunate to have been able to shoot these scenes during the pandemic in my hometown, Perth (in Australia),” he captioned the photos.

“What an absolute blessing to work with such an incredible local crew and @slevydirect directing on Zoom! @strangerthingstv.”

The behind-the-scenes photos got a great response from the fans of the series.

"You did amazing, proud of you," said one fan, while another added:

"YOU SLAYED YOUR MINUTE OF SCREEN TIME!!! IT WAS SO AWESOME TO SEE YOU AGAIN."

Executive Producer and director Shawn Levy opened up about shooting the episode to Entertainment Weekly.

"Dacre is a good friend and someone I have been a massive fan of since the first line of his Billy self-taped audition. When I read that I got to bring back Billy, I was over the moon," Levy said of directing the episode.

"But here's what's crazy: Because COVID scuttled all of our production plans in the midst of an already massively ambitious season, Dacre could not leave Australia to film his scene."

"It was rescheduled again and again and again, and there were lockdowns and protocol updates and more lockdowns and more stringent border restrictions," the filmmaker added.

"So with the clock running down, we had no choice but to have me direct over Zoom [with Montgomery] in Australia on a soundstage, while I had already shot the scene in a cemetery with Sadie Sink a year earlier."

Stranger Things had been off the air for almost three years, so there was a lot of excitement for its return.

Fans will have to wait until July 1 to watch the final two episodes of the season since Netflix opted to shake up its rollout strategy.

What are your thoughts on the big return?

Do you think we should get more Dacre Montgomery on the final season?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.