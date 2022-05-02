S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 19 Review: Incoming

What happens when 20-Squad has to save one of their own?

In S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 19, Street gets stuck on a hijacked plane thanks to the dangerous prisoner he's transporting. The team's rescue mission plans are put in place but with terms changing, that might prove hard.

Meanwhile, Hondo and Nichelle may take a big step in their relationship as S.W.A.T. recruit Nora rethinks her career path.

Obviously, with an episode that has Street in danger, there is going to be some worried Chris, because why wouldn't there be?

Despite their relationship being a pretty complicated one, they still care for each other. And it's clear in this episode.

Before Street's flight at the beginning of the episode, the two of themt talked on the phone, and it wasn't without Street bringing up the roller coaster their lives have been.

Street: Chris, I don't know how much longer I can do this.

After Street's plane is hijacked, Chris' mood changes.

She's more irritated, agitated, wanting to get the plan perfect because she doesn't want anything to happen to her teammate.

Meanwhile, on the plane, Street talked to a flight attendant and got closer to her.

She helped him out a couple of times and even offered to buy him food and drinks after the situation got resolved.

It would be interesting to see how this storyline plays out and how long it could last. Especially considering that the flight attendant is someone who is close to Alex Russell.

The flight attendant is played by Russell's real-life fiancée, Diana Hopper, so the chemistry is already there.

The question is how long this will keep going.

Something that we don't really see too often on S.W.A.T. is the team going over their plans for when the mission is in action.

We see them train, we see them practice, but we don't get a lot of the in-between the calls and the missions. Seeing them do take after take at the mockup plane and going over scenarios was so great.

Not only did we get to see them work together more and figure out what works and what doesn't but we got to see the S.W.A.T Academy recruits once again.

Which brings us to the next point of the episode.

Nora Fowler is back, and Luca once again gives her some sage advice.

Nora opened up to Luca about the hearing problems that she's been having. Since she has to pass a physical, including a hearing test, in order to graduate, Nora was feeling less than optimistic about the test.

Luca tried to give her backup options, like sticking to being a medic out in the field, but Nora wouldn't listen.

Of course, Luca gives Nora advice about how S.W.A.T. is always a family that she will always be part of.

He let her come on the rescue mission with them since they needed a medic and it looked to have changed her perspective on her career path.

Hondo and Nichelle have my heart.

They have been through a lot in the last few episodes, and I just want them to be happy for once and not have anything bad happen to them.

Hondo gave Nichelle her own key to his house, and he officially asked her to move in with him.

While at first things were great with them and Nichelle happily told him yes, she ultimately rethought the decision, admitting it was a "spur of the moment" type thing.

Luckily, though, after having a talk with Hondo, Nichelle opened up about how she's been feeling.

In truth, she didn't want to hold Hondo back from having a family, as she has a low chance of getting pregnant.

Although the idea of becoming a father made Hondo happy, there is only one thing that can truly make him happy in that moment.

Hondo: There is no family without you first. The rest is just...

Nichelle: What, exactly?

All Hondo wanted was Nichelle, and it didn't matter whether they could have kids or not.

What mattered is that they were together.

There is so much about this episode that I loved, and it was a mix between the action and the personal stuff.

While I do wish we got a little more backstory as to why Street was in Miami and why he specifically was chosen for this mission, whenever someone on 20-Squad is in danger, it makes the episode much more interesting.

Nothing is off the table at the end of the season.

How Street's relationship with Chris is affected by this new one with the flight attendant will definitely be something to look out for.

And as always, Hondo and Nichelle's relationship will be one to look forward to.

What did you think of the episode? Are you hoping for something more with Street and the flight attendant, or are you strictly Team Stris?

Will Hondo and Nichelle ever have a happy ending? It seems like they keep getting curveballs thrown at them, so will you be hoping they get the storyline they so rightfully deserve?

Could this be the end of Nora Fowler's S.W.A.T. career?

Comment your thoughts below and make sure to watch S.W.A.T. online any time at TV Fanatic!

