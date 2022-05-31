Teen Wolf: Arden Cho Reflects on Decision to Turn Down Movie Over Unequal Pay

at .

When the Teen Wolf movie cast was announced earlier this year, it featured several cast members who left the series before its series finale.

Arden Cho was one of those names.

If you watch Teen Wolf online, you know Cho played Kira Yukimura from 2014 to 16, with the character not getting an on-screen goodbye.

Arden Cho attends the premiere of Lionsgate's "The Choice"

As a result, there was hope that Cho would join her fellow co-stars for the Paramount+ movie.

Cho reportedly refused to join the cast after being offered half the salary of her returning female co-stars.

Arden Cho attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

In a new interview with The Cut, Cho said that the salary she was offered was actually less than what was reported.

"I think I was actually offered even less," the star explained. 

"I probably would’ve never shared it."

"I could probably, off the top of my head, think of over ten Asian American actors I know who were paid significantly less than their counterparts," she added.

Arden Cho attends the Premiere Of Netflix's "Always Be My Maybe"

"Sometimes you don’t have a choice to say ‘no.’ Sometimes you just need it."

"You’ve got bills to pay."

"I wasn’t saying ‘no’ necessarily for me or because I was angry. I was saying ‘no’ because I hope that there will be more equality in the future."

Cho is not the only big name missing from the cast.

Arden Cho attends the New York premiere of "Stuck" at Crosby Street Hotel o

Dylan O'Brien previously opened up about his own "difficult decision" to Variety.

"A lot went into it," he added of the decision.

“The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me."

"It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast."

Dylan O'Brien in 2021

"We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show," he added.

"We were trying to figure it out.”

“Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there,” he continued.

“I wish them well and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f–ing kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it.”

73 Couples We'll Happily Go to Hell 'Shipping!
Start Gallery

Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Tyler Hoechlin, and Melissa Ponzio, are just some of the names signed up for the movie.

The movie is set to launch later this year.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Teen Wolf Quotes

Noah: If I let you out and I see any behavior that I find remotely suspicious, I'll put so many bullets in your head, God won't even recognize you.
Theo: I'm an atheist. Fire at will.

You're the true alpha! Guess what all of us can't be true alphas! Some of us have to make mistakes! Some of us have to get our hands a little bloody sometimes! Some of us are human!

Stiles

Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf Photos

Tyler Posey and Linden Ashby on Teen Wolf Movie Set
Shelley Hennig on Teen Wolf Movie Set
Dylan Sprayberry and Tyler Posey On Set - Teen Wolf
Kate tortures Derek (version two) - Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf Season 3 Cast
Peter in the Wild Hunt - Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf Videos

Teen Wolf Comic Con Trailer: An Army To Hunt Them All
Teen Wolf Comic Con Trailer: An Army To Hunt Them All
Teen Wolf Trailer: The Final Fight
Teen Wolf Trailer: The Final Fight
Teen Wolf: 7 Reasons Why We Love Stiles Stilinski
Teen Wolf: 7 Reasons Why We Love Stiles Stilinski
  1. Teen Wolf
  2. Teen Wolf: Arden Cho Reflects on Decision to Turn Down Movie Over Unequal Pay