Tehran Exclusive Sneak Peek: Marjan's Risky Move

The stakes keep rising on Tehran Season 2.

Tamar now has an ally helping with her quest to end Faraz.

And Marjan is going to make a risky move to help bring him down.

On Tehran Season 2 Episode 3, we're going to learn a lot more about Marjan.

She's going to step inside of Faraz's world by using her other profession to open the door.

While she's doing that, Tamar will be finding a way to get closer to Mohammadi.

Her path will be similar to Marjan's by way of infiltration, but she'll have to be a much better actor to pull it off.

Making matters worse, Milad starts acting irresponsibly.

He's got a reason for it, and you feel for him, but with every irresponsibly act, it feels like the walls are closing in on him.

To be clear, he doesn't feel that nearly as much as the audience.

There is so much pressure on these characters to accomplish so much, and they have to set aside their emotions and better judgment to do it.

Take Faraz. He's got a mission, but he's also got an ailing wife.

That's what Marjan takes advantage of, sidestepping good judgment to get closer to her mark.

Watching Marjan work over Faraz feels like a master class in manipulation.

If you recall Glenn Close from her incredible role in Damages, you know she can turn up the heat when necessary, and she's giving her all bringing Marjan to life.

We've got an exclusive first look for you of Marjan as she talks with Faraz, trying to get a little closer to the most important person in his life.

Have you been watching Tehran this season?

What do you think so far?

Tehran Season 2 Episode 3 will drop on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 13.

