This Is Us: Milo Ventimiglia Says He Doesn't Always Agree With Jack's Actions

Viewers have watched Jack Pearson on This Is Us for six seasons, and Milo Ventimiglia doesn't always agree with his character's actions.

The star opened up on Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast, revealing he had many thoughts about Jack.

"There have been moments where I don't agree with his actions personally. I would have handled things differently. But I'm sure there's things — if he were real and he were looking at my life — he'd wonder why I made that decision," he said.

Ventimiglia added that Jack's decisions are what make him human.

"I think, in those complexities and in those complications of life, [they] make him very human and make him very relatable," he said.

"I think if he were too true, too perfect, he'd be unrealistic. He'd be unattainable."

The star goes on to speak about the praise he gets for playing the role and the character himself.

"Because we see, as an audience, moments where he is flawed, where he isn't making the right decisions, then I think we can actually aspire to be someone like him," he shared.

"Jack has hard shoes to fill, even for a guy like me who plays him because I think where you're saying people put him up on a pedestal, that transference kind of moves to me, and I'm like, 'Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. I'm just a guy playing a character, doing my best to make him real and make him inspirational to people.'"

"But at the same time, I think it's wonderful to know that there's a fictional character like Jack, hopefully inspiring the real guys out there that have these golden hearts to send some good into the lives of the people around them."

The beloved NBC drama is wrapping up its run in two weeks, with its series finale set to air on May 24.

It will be tough to say goodbye, but the series has been closing off many storylines recently.

The final season has been satisfying so far, but hopefully, the conclusion will pack a punch.

What are your thoughts on Ventimiglia's comments on the show?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.