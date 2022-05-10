Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 3 Episode 17

Which team members got caught up in a romance?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 17, things took a shocking turn when keeping things on the down-low threatened everything.

Meanwhile, the 126 responded to an emergency involving a man who fell into a trash compactor.

Elsewhere, Tommy and Julius grew closer as they pondered what could be next for them.

Marjan: Now, what the hell is going on between you two?
Mateo: My God, this is getting ridiculous. Nothing is going on between us?

Mateo: I don't regret anything.
Nancy: Then what's your problem, dude?
Mateo: This. This is my problem.
Nancy: But I've always been taller than you, that's not news.

