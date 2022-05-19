Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 7 Episode 21

Did Charles and Vanessa prove to be a match made in medical heaven?

On Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 21, the pair tried to diagnose a motivational speaker.

High School Reunion - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 20

Meanwhile, Will and Hannah must turn to Crockett for help with a pregnant patient.

Elsewhere, Dylan and Ethan treated a patient shot during a drug raid.

Watch Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 21 Online

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 21 Quotes

Charles: So, you know, it's that new seafood place on the river. It's got a huge lobster tank.
Lonnie: So you want me to pick out an animal and then eat it?

Marcel: You're gonna need surgery.
Blake: I'll have physical therapy. I can work through it. Surgery is a six to eight week recovery time. I have a patient list a mile long. I can't afford to be away that long.
Marcel: You might want a second opinion.
Blake: I'm happy with the one I have.

