Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 9 Episode 20

at .

Did Voight and the team's look to the past help the present case?

On Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 20, the drama mounted when a murder had a link to a cold case.

Gruesome Discovery -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 20

With its focus on buried memories, the case sparked concern for Burgess and Ruzek about Makayla's mental healing.

What did the pair do to help the youngster?

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 20 Quotes

Kim: Why did you believe Daniel?
Dr. Magnason: You don't?
Kim: No. I don't know what I believe except, that I'm glad for him either way that he doesn't remember.

I have no idea what's real and what isn't, and I've spent the last 30 years of my life trying to figure it out, but I've gotten nowhere.

Daniel

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 20

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 20 Photos

Trudy Sighting -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 20
Gruesome Discovery -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 20
Profile of a Dad -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 20
Atwater Strut -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 20
Taking Her Lead -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 20
Cold Case-tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 20
  1. Chicago PD
  2. Chicago PD Season 9
  3. Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 20
  4. Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 9 Episode 20