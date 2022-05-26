Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 9 Episode 22

Was the case blown to pieces?

On Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 22, an explosion threatened to derail the biggest case of the series.

Held Up By His C.I. -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 22

Everyone neared their breaking point as the team scrambled to take down Escano.

With lives on the line, it was time to make the case a success.

What did it mean for Voight and the rest of the team?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 22 Quotes

Anna stabbed me.

Escano

He's letting me be seen.

Anna

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 22 Photos

Practical Pratt -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 22
Pushed Over the Edge-tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 22
Pushed Over the Edge - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 22
Held Up By His C.I. -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 22
Worried Hubby -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 22
Blown Back -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 22
