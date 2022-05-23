Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 7 Episode 14

How did the big battle play out?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 14, tensions mounted when Alicia arrived at the tower with her people.

Will the Truth Come Out? - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 14

As Strand worried about what to do next, Wes set out on a mission to take down his former allies.

Meanwhile, Daniel tried to come to terms with the loss of Ofelia by taking Charlie under his wing.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 14 Quotes

Wes: What happened to you?
Strand: There are days when one must swipe the slate clean, Wes. Today is one of them.
Wes: She didn't come alone.
Strand: The gang's all here.

Strand: To what do we owe the pleasure, Alicia?
Alicia: I think you know.
Strand: Eh, it seems you brought company. Yet, Morgan isn't amongst it. Does he plan on making a grand entrance or something?
Alicia: He's somewhere safe with the baby. Somewhere where you won't find him.
Strand: Leave it to a coward to run for the hills.

