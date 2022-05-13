Watch Law & Order Online: Season 21 Episode 9

Did Bernard and Cosgrove manage to get answers about the biggest case of their career?

On Law & Order Season 21 Episode 9, the pair worked a case that involved the murder of a young Manhattan socialite.

A Compromising Position - Law & Order Season 21 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Price had a personal connection to a case and it it put one of his co-workers in a compromising situation.

What did it mean for the rest of the case?

Law & Order Season 21 Episode 9 Quotes

Dixon: So the photo was a fake.
Bernard: Yeah, it's Photoshop.
Dixon: So she was living a fake life.
Cosgrove: But her death was real.

Lawyer: She was the hardest working heiress I ever met.
Cosgrove: Heiress?
Lawyer: She came from old money.

