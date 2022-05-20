Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 22

Did Stabler's path to find out the truth about his father ruin everything?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 22, it was time for him to unmask the Brotherhood.

As the Task Force worked to track down Webb, there was a devastating sea change that threatened everything.

Elsewhere, Donnelly said he would stop at nothing to stay under the radar.

Donnelly: Stabler's undercover. He's been investigating the Brotherhood for the IAB and OC.
Other Cop: What?
Donnelly: Lying prick's gonna burn us all.
Cop: So what do we do about it?
Donnelly; We do what we always do with a rat. Exterminate him.

Gus: I've never filed serial numbers off guns.
Stabler: I saw you do it, Gus.
Gus: Then you've either got a bad memory or you're a liar.

Stopping at Nothing - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 22
Confronting the Truth - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 22
Multiple Investigations - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 22
Bell Leads The Search - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 22
Searching for Webb - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 22
Gone Off The Grid - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 22
