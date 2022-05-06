Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 20

Who gave Benson a big surprise?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 20, our formidable captain was left in shock.

Meanwhile, a student's school reported a young woman missing, but the case went in a shocking direction.

Elsewhere, a trusted family friend went missing, leaving everyone in shock.

Who was to blame?

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.