Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 21

at .

Did Carisi manage to prove his suspect was guilty?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 21, the only evidence in the crime was a church confession.

Making Amends - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 21

As he tried to get answers, he had to look to his past cases.

Meanwhile, Benson agreed to meet with an old friend seeking to make amends for past transgressions.

How did it all play out?

Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 21 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 21 Quotes

Carisi: She didn't tell you?
Shane: Who the hell are you, pal?
Carisi: ADA Carisi. Your wife has given us permission to search her apartment. She's a crime victim. She was raped.
Shane: You mean you were sleeping with someone else while I did a double shift. You're lying.

Burton: Look,, Livvie, I'm sorry.
Benson: Sorry for what? For abusing women? For using women? For using alcohol as an excuse?

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 21

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 21 Photos

Crisis of Faith - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 21
Making Amends - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 21
The Confessional Seal - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 21
An Old Friend - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 21
Carisi is Conflicted - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 21
The Cops Need Evidence - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 21
  1. Law & Order: SVU
  2. Law & Order: SVU Season 23
  3. Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 21
  4. Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 21