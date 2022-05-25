Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 4 Episode 22

Did Max and Helen tie the knot?

On New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 22, tensions mounted when a hurricane ripped through New York as the pair planned for a wedding.

Back and Forth - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 22

With an influx of patients, the pair had to make some big decisions about their future.

Meanwhile, Max went into hero mode and saved a man caught up in the rain.

However, the medical mystery continued.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 22 Quotes

Panic is not an option, neither is hiding. You asked to lead, now lead.

Agnes

I need answers. I don't have any.

Floyd

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 22

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 22 Photos

The Call He Doesn't Want -tall - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 22
Happy Groom -tall - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 22
Back and Forth - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 22
Trafficked -tall - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 22
Horace -tall - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 22
Saving a Trafficking Victim - New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 22
