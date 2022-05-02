Watch Outlander Online: Season 6 Episode 8

How did it all end?

On Outlander Season 6 Episode 8, Claire was arrested for murder, with Richard Brown and his Committee of Safety arriving in town.

Tom Christie on the Outskirts of Salisbury - Outlander Season 6 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Jamie had a plan to try and get a judge that would help his wife, but there were too many variables to make a good assessment.

Elsewhere, a surprising return threatened to change everything.

Outlander Season 6 Episode 8 Quotes

We need more guns.

Jamie

I am the Committee of Safety, Mr. Fraser. I have a responsibility to the people of these parts.

Brown

John Quincy Myers at Cape Fear River - Outlander Season 6 Episode 8
Tom Christie on the Outskirts of Salisbury - Outlander Season 6 Episode 8
Till Death - Outlander Season 6 Episode 8
Fighting for her Life - Outlander Season 6 Episode 8
Troubling Times - Outlander Season 6 Episode 8
Fighting Together - Outlander Season 6 Episode 8
