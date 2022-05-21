Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 9 Episode 21

Who betrayed the Task Force?

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 21 finally lifted the lid on who had been conspiring against the team.

Latest Suspect - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 20

As Red finally learned the truth about who was messing with him for years, he came to a sudden realization about his future.

Elsewhere, a new villain threatened to derail the plan to secure the future of the world.

How did it all play out?

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 21 Quotes

Harold: I understand. You're worried that Gerard will expose you.
Red: Like a Central Park flasher!

Mierce: Why was Weecha with you? She was supposed to rest and recover.
Red: She followed me against my advice. I have no control over the women in my life nor do I seek it. You're both free to come and go as you please.

Returning to Red - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 21
Seeking Clearance - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 21
On Life Support - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 21
Tending to Weecha - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 21
At the Airport - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 21
Waiting for Marvin - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 21
