Watch The Rookie Online: Season 4 Episode 22

at .

How did it all end for Nolan and the team?

On The Rookie Season 4 Episode 22, Officer John Nolan was forced to spend a week in solitary confinement in a quiet border town with a young local officer.

Bradford Doppelgänger- tall - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 22

Meanwhile, Sergeant Bradford and Officer Chen discovered that looks are deceiving when they went undercover in a possible drug trafficking case.

Elsewhere, a sudden turn of events left one officer questioning their career.

Watch The Rookie Season 4 Episode 22 Online

Use the video above to watch The Rookie online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 22 Quotes

Angela: Not the brightest bulb, though.
Lucy: Oh my God. It's Tim and Dim.

How about aliens?

Ellroy

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 22

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 22 Photos

Chen and Bradford Kiss - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 22
Chenford Kiss - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 22
Bradford Doppelgänger- tall - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 22
Bradford Doppelgänger - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 22
Pete Returns - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 22
Border Town -tall - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 22
  1. The Rookie
  2. The Rookie Season 4
  3. The Rookie Season 4 Episode 22
  4. Watch The Rookie Online: Season 4 Episode 22