Watch The Rookie Online: Season 4 Episode 22

How did it all end for Nolan and the team?

On The Rookie Season 4 Episode 22, Officer John Nolan was forced to spend a week in solitary confinement in a quiet border town with a young local officer.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Bradford and Officer Chen discovered that looks are deceiving when they went undercover in a possible drug trafficking case.

Elsewhere, a sudden turn of events left one officer questioning their career.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.