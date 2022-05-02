Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 9 Episode 9

Did Walden manage to make some changes in town?

On When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 9, the town was in shock after the big return.

Mountie in the Dark - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Lucas started to buckle under the pressure, leading to a big event.

Elsewhere, Bill searched for answers to make sure the town was in a safe place.

How did it all play out?

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 9 Quotes

Lucas: So what can we do?
Bill: The only thing we can do. We let Walden buy the Queen of Hearts.

Lucas: Is there something you want?
Walden: The Queen of Hearts Saloon, and you're going to sell it to me.

