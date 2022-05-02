Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 9 Episode 9

Did Walden manage to make some changes in town?

On When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 9, the town was in shock after the big return.

Meanwhile, Lucas started to buckle under the pressure, leading to a big event.

Elsewhere, Bill searched for answers to make sure the town was in a safe place.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch When Calls the Heart online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.