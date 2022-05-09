Westworld Season 4 Gets a Premiere Date and a Teaser Trailer!

at .

Westworld Season 4 is closer than you think.

With Lou Reed crooning in its teaser trailer's background, what could go wrong?

All of the characters you've grown to love are back and teasing things that will surely blow your mind.

What Is It - Westworld Season 4

There is a lot of imagery suggesting that what we've seen so far is going to be tame in comparison.

Conceptually, it looks outrageous, and the teaser trailer offers nothing but Reed singing "it's such a perfect day," as characters explore new ideas for fans to obsess over.

The last new episode of Westworld aired on May 3, 2020, so it will be over two years in the making.

Bernard Looks Up - Westworld Season 4

They were filming in the summer of 2021, so they've had plenty of time to get the special effects just right so we can be unnerved all over again.

It's the typical schedule with a show connected to digital effects, and every season has aired two years apart.

When Jeffrey Wright chatted with Deadline, he noted, "Season four is going to be more of the Westworld you've come to expect and more digging down into some issues and some technology that is going to look familiar to us, as always."

Shhhh - Westworld Season 4

And he also shared what Bernard has been up to since we've last seen him.

"Bernard is still trying to solve it all, and he is still very much a part of the struggle. The struggle goes on, and Bernard is right there at the center of it. It's gonna be fun."

Last August, co-Creator Lisa Joy also shared some tidbits with Deadline on their Hero Nation Podcast, promising that we'll see some new worlds that are "really fun."

Splitting Headache - Westworld Season 4

As you'll see in the trailer, Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores), Thandie Newton (Maeve), Wright (Bernard), Aaron Paul (Caleb), Tessa Thompson (Charlotte), and Angela Sarafyan (Clementine) are back.

It was unclear if Ed Harris would return after his last iteration got killed, but he's even got some Man in Black action going on in the trailer.

It looks brutal and thrilling, and it all comes wrapped in a pretty bow on yours truly's birthday, June 26, 2022.

He's Alive - Westworld Season 4

Happy birthday to me!

Take a look at the trailer now, and remember the final words, as they sure seem to enflame expectations.

"You're gonna reap just what you sow." Oh, boy.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

Westworld Quotes

Bring yourself back on line, Dolores. You really are just a thing. I can't believe I fell in love with you. Do you know what saved me? I realized it wasn't about you at all. You didn't make me interested in you, you made me interested in me. It turns out you're not even a thing. You're a reflection. You know who loves staring at their own reflection? Everybody. Everybody wants a little bit of what I found here, and I can't wait to use you and every one of your kind to help give it to them. There is something else. There's something beyond that. I think that there is an answer here to a question no one's ever even dreamed of asking. Do you wanna see?

William

The newcomers are just looking for the same thing we are, a place to be free, to stake out our dreams, a place with unlimited possibilities.

Dolores

Westworld

Westworld Photos

Bernard Looks Up - Westworld Season 4
Splitting Headache - Westworld Season 4
Shhhh - Westworld Season 4
He's Alive - Westworld Season 4
What Is It - Westworld Season 4
The Charming Mr. Delos - Westworld

Westworld Videos

Westworld Season 3 Trailer Teases a Scary New World
Westworld Season 3 Trailer Teases a Scary New World
Westworld Season 2 Trailer: The Robot Uprising Continues
Westworld Season 2 Trailer: The Robot Uprising Continues
Westworld Season 2: Super Bowl Ad Promises New World & Premiere Date!
Westworld Season 2: Super Bowl Ad Promises New World & Premiere Date!
  1. Westworld
  2. Westworld Season 4 Gets a Premiere Date and a Teaser Trailer!