Westworld Season 4 Gets a Premiere Date and a Teaser Trailer!

Westworld Season 4 is closer than you think.

With Lou Reed crooning in its teaser trailer's background, what could go wrong?

All of the characters you've grown to love are back and teasing things that will surely blow your mind.

There is a lot of imagery suggesting that what we've seen so far is going to be tame in comparison.

Conceptually, it looks outrageous, and the teaser trailer offers nothing but Reed singing "it's such a perfect day," as characters explore new ideas for fans to obsess over.

The last new episode of Westworld aired on May 3, 2020, so it will be over two years in the making.

They were filming in the summer of 2021, so they've had plenty of time to get the special effects just right so we can be unnerved all over again.

It's the typical schedule with a show connected to digital effects, and every season has aired two years apart.

When Jeffrey Wright chatted with Deadline, he noted, "Season four is going to be more of the Westworld you've come to expect and more digging down into some issues and some technology that is going to look familiar to us, as always."

And he also shared what Bernard has been up to since we've last seen him.

"Bernard is still trying to solve it all, and he is still very much a part of the struggle. The struggle goes on, and Bernard is right there at the center of it. It's gonna be fun."

Last August, co-Creator Lisa Joy also shared some tidbits with Deadline on their Hero Nation Podcast, promising that we'll see some new worlds that are "really fun."

As you'll see in the trailer, Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores), Thandie Newton (Maeve), Wright (Bernard), Aaron Paul (Caleb), Tessa Thompson (Charlotte), and Angela Sarafyan (Clementine) are back.

It was unclear if Ed Harris would return after his last iteration got killed, but he's even got some Man in Black action going on in the trailer.

It looks brutal and thrilling, and it all comes wrapped in a pretty bow on yours truly's birthday, June 26, 2022.

Happy birthday to me!

Take a look at the trailer now, and remember the final words, as they sure seem to enflame expectations.

"You're gonna reap just what you sow." Oh, boy.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.