The Nevers, Raised by Wolves, Westworld, & More Scrapped HBO Max Projects to Stream Free on Roku and Tubi

When HBO and HBO Max canceled many of their shows and removed them from their streaming libraries, there were questions about whether they would see the light of day again.

Canceling projects is one thing, but making them unavailable to watch for the faithful fans who followed them isn't a good look.

According to Variety, deals have been closed to bring 2,000 hours of on-demand Warner Bros. Discovery movies and TV series to Roku Channel and Tubi.

Warner Bros. Discovery had hinted that these scrapped projects could materialize on third-party FAST channels.

Westworld, The Nevers, Raised by Wolves, FBoy Island, Legendary, Finding Magic Mike, Head of the Class, and The Time Traveler's Wife were among the shows purged from HBO Max.

The Nevers hadn't even finished its freshman season, with the second half having never been aired on HBO or HBO Max.

At this stage, there's no confirmation on whether the final six episodes are included in the Roku or Tubi deal, but there is a glimmer of hope that the show is getting a new home.

Warner Bros. Discovery's FAST channels will arrive in the spring, but they won't just include projects from HBO and HBO Max.

The Bachelor, Cake Boss, and Say Yes to the Dress are said to be a part of the programming on offer.

Content from Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, and more WBD-owned outlets will be available.

On Tubi, 14 channels devoted to WBD content will launch, and some of the content will be made available as early as February 1.

Tubi will feature WB TV Reality, WB TV Series, and WB TV Family.

Westworld, Raised by Wolves, Legendary, FBoy Island, The Nevers, Finding Magic Mike, Head of the Class, and The Time Traveler's Wife are said to be the content for those channels.

But there will be more channels focused on education, homes, lifestyles, and more in the coming months on Tubi.

"We love working with world-class, cutting-edge partners like the Roku Channel. Their innovative platforms provide us with new ways to bring our valuable content to fans across the country," David Decker, president of content sales for Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement.

Regarding Tubi, he said, "Tubi's innovative platform and these new channels are one more way we are bringing Warner Bros. Discovery's vast array of content to our fans. Tubi is an incredible client, and we're excited to expand our relationship with these new channels."

Adam Lewinson, Tubi's chief content officer, said in a statement, "Warner Bros. Discovery has a catalog that TV lovers can't get enough of, and Tubi is proudly making many of these recent hits from Warner Bros. Discovery available to new audiences this month."

