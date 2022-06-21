America's Got Talent EXCLUSIVE Clip: Check Out These Insane Skills!

America's Got Talent Season 17 is well on its way with auditions.

The competition show has aired on NBC for 17 seasons now and shows no signs of slowing down!

TV Fanatic got ahold of another exclusive clip: The Cline Twins!

The Cline Twins have a talent that we've never seen before.

It reminds us of Hacky Sack, but with hockey sticks and pucks, so we've dubbed it Hockey Sack!

Their talent is unique and quite entertaining to watch.

This is something we know we couldn't do ourselves, so watching them really impresses us.

We do wonder, though, how far a duo like this will make it in the series due to it being such a niche talent.

They compete on the fourth episode of the audition round.

The Cline Twins are ready to prove themselves on a big stage, but this isn't their first rodeo.

The Cline Twins have been on Network television before.

Two years ago, the Cline Twins displayed their unique skills on The Ellen show.

They've had their chances to improve their skills since the Ellen show while keeping the same charisma and synchronization in their performance.

So what do you think of the Cline Twins?

How far do you think they'll get on America's Got Talent Season 17?

Let us know in the comments below!

America's Got Talent airs on NBC on Tuesdays.

