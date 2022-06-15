Apple TV+ Announces Premiere Dates for Five Days at Memorial and Bad Sisters

Apple TV+ today announced the premiere dates for two new series arriving later this summer.

The first is Five Days at Memorial, a new limited series from Academy Award winner John Ridley and Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse.

The other is Bad Sisters, a witty and emotional darkly-comedic murder mystery from Emmy Award-nominee and BAFTA Award-winning star and creator Sharon Horgan.

We're big fans of trhe creatives behind these series, and we're excited about this announcement.

The limited eight-episode series Five Days at Memorial will debut globally on Friday, August 12 with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through September 16.

Based on actual events and adapted from the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink, Five Days at Memorial chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital.

When the floodwaters rose, power failed, and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come.

Five Days at Memorial is executive produced and written by Carlton Cuse (Jack Ryan, Lost) and John Ridley.

The series is directed by Cuse, Ridley, and Wendey Stanzler (Clarice, Rebel), who we recently spoke to about her work on Made for Love.

Five Days at Memorial stars Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel), Robert Pine (CHiPs), Cherry Jones (Succession), Julie Ann Emery (Better Call Saul), Cornelius Smith Jr. (Scandal), Adepero Oduye (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Molly Hager (Happyish), Michael Gaston (Blindspot). and W. Earl Brown (Deadwood).

Five Days at Memorial hails from ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Also coming to Apple TV+ this August is Bad Sisters, the newest comedy from creator and star Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe, Shining Vale).

Bad Sisters is a delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller set in the breath-taking coast of Ireland.

Bad Sisters will debut globally on Friday, August 19 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through October 14.

The new 10-episode series follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

In addition to Horgan, Bad Sisters" stars Anne-Marie Duff (The Salisbury Poisonings), Eva Birthistle (The Last Kingdom), Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders), and Eve Hewson (Behind her Eyes) as the Garvey sisters.

The ensemble cast also includes Claes Bang (The Northman), Brian Gleeson (Peaky Blinders), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Assaad Bouab (Call My Agent), and newcomer Saise Quinn (Monster).

Bad Sisters is executive produced and written by Horgan with Brett Baer & Dave Finkel (New Girl, United States of Tara) who adapted it from the Belgian version of the series Clan, which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin.

Horgan, Faye Dorn, and Clelia Mountford executive produce for Merman; and Gozin, Bert Hamelinck and Michael Sagol (Sound of Metal) executive produce for Caviar.

In addition to Horgan, Baer and Finkel, the series is written by Karen Cogan, Ailbhe Keogan, Daniel Cullen, Perrie Balthazar and Paul Howard.

Dearbhla Walsh, Josephine Bornebusch, and Rebecca Gatward serve as directors, with Walsh also acting as executive producer.

Bad Sisters is produced by Merman Television and ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

The series will mark Horgan’s first project to premiere from her first-look deal with Apple TV+.

It is produced by Merman, her production company that she co-founded with Clelia Mountford.

