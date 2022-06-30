Becoming Elizabeth Exclusive Clip: The Truth Comes Out

Becoming Elizabeth is shaping up to be one of the best shows of the year.

The Starz drama, starring Alicia von Rittberg as Elizabeth Tudor, airs its fourth episode on Sunday, July 3, at 9:00 p.m.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at the episode, which picks up in the aftermath of the party.

Elizabeth is alone and amongst strangers, worried about anyone discovering the truth about what happened in Chelsea.

The exclusive clip shows her confused and trying to make sense of all the big changes of late.

Mary (Romola Garai) is on hand to hurl some judgement at her half-sister as more details come to light.

It's a great scene that perfectly encapsulates the fraught relationship between the half-sisters.

"Long before she ascended the throne, young Elizabeth Tudor, played by Alicia von Rittberg (Fury, Charité, Genius), was an orphaned teenager who became embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court," the logline teases.

"The death of King Henry VIII sees his nine-year-old son Edward, played by Oliver Zetterström (The Midnight Gang, The Romanoffs), take the throne and sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power when Elizabeth, Edward and their sister Mary, played by Romola Garai (The Hour, The Miniaturist) find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country."

Additional key players in the relentless quest for power include King Henry’s widow, Catherine Parr, played by Jessica Raine (The Informer, Patrick Melrose), Thomas Seymour, played by Tom Cullen (Weekend, Black Mirror), the new King’s uncle, who quickly marries the widowed Catherine but soon takes an interest in the teenage Elizabeth.

Also on board is the Duke of Somerset, played by John Heffernan (The Pursuit of Love, The Crown), who loses no time in claiming the position of Lord Protector for himself when the old King dies.

Check out the full clip below.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.