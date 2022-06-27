Better Call Saul Casts Carol Burnett

Better Call Saul is adding another legendary celebrity to its cast.

Six-time Emmy® Award-winner Carol Burnett will appear as a guest star in the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, portraying a character named Marion.

"I’m thrilled to be a part of my favorite show," Burnett said in a statement shared by AMC.

In addition to Burnett, as previously announced, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, will appear reprising their Breaking Bad roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively, as the show draws to its conclusion.

The series, produced by Sony Pictures Television, returns for its final six episodes beginning Monday, July 11 at 9:00 pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+ with the series finale on August 15.

"The final episodes will conclude the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman."

The series stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.

AMC recently revealed that the series remains a solid option for the cabler.

The series ended the first half of its current sixth and final season as the #1 acquisition driver in the history of the AMC+ streaming service and the #3 cable drama for the current broadcast season in key demos.

The mid-season finale on May 23 delivered more than 2.2 million viewers in Nielsen live+3 ratings, as fans tuned in to see the conclusion of Kim (Seehorn) and Jimmy’s elaborate plot against Howard (Fabian) and experienced a pulse-racing surprise in the episode’s final moments.

Since its season premiere, Better Call Saul has generated more than 17 million engagements across social platforms, ranking as the #1 drama on broadcast and cable for conversation and organic search and the #1 cable drama in owned social engagement and content shares, according to data from ListenFirst.

It is nice to know that the series -- and franchise -- is still pulling in solid ratings.

Burnett recently joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series Mrs. American Pie, where she will star opposite Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Josh Lucas, and Ricky Martin.

