Carol Burnett Joins Apple TV+ Series Mrs. American Pie

Carol Burnett has lined up a return to the small screen.

The beloved star has joined the forthcoming Apple TV+ comedy series, Mrs. American Pie.

The series is described as "a story about gorgeously impossible people" and follows Maxine Simmons' (played by Kristen Wiig) attempt to secure her seat at America's most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society.

As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Mrs. American Pie asks the same questions that still baffle us today:

"Who gets a seat at the table?"

"How do you get a seat at the table?"

"What will you sacrifice to get there?"

Set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970s, Mrs. American Pie is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance at superficial greatness.

Burnett is set as Norma, the grand dame of Palm Beach high society, and it is reported that she keeps secrets for others, but has plenty of her own.

Burnett is an award-winning entertainer, and bringing her back to the small screen will result in a lot of interest for whatever project she joins.

The star almost made a series-regular comeback in 2017 on the ABC comedy pilot Household Name.

Unfortunately, the pilot didn't snag a series order.

The cast also includes Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Josh Lucas, and Ricky Martin.

Based on a novel by Juliet McDaniel, the project was developed and will be executive produced by Academy Award-winner Laura Dern and her producing partner Jayme Lemons, under their Jaywalker Pictures banner.

Mrs. American Pie snagged a series order earlier this year, joining the likes of Masters of the Air, Surface, Shining Girls, For All Mankind, Severance, and many more projects on the streamer.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.