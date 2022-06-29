Cameron Diaz Comes Out of Retirement With Exciting Netflix Project Opposite Former Co-Star

Cameron Diaz is stepping back into the world of acting.

The onetime Charlies Angels star, who stepped back from Hollywood in 2014, will star in the forthcoming action-comedy Back in Action.

Talk about an appropriate title, huh?

The flick is in the works at Netflix, and it will reunite her with her Any Given Sunday and Annie co-star, Jamie Foxx.

Foxx broke the news of Cameron's big return, sharing a conversation between the pair in which Diaz struggled to find the right words to reveal her comeback.

"I don’t know how to do this, you know?” she says in the clip, featuring someone who retired from a profession only to take on another job.

Yes, we're talking about Tom Brady, you guys!

“I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to un-retire,” Brady says, adding, “I’m relatively successful at un-retiring.”

Horrible Bosses star Seth Gordon will direct Back in Action.

He co-wrote the movie with Brendan O'Brien.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for now.

While her retirement from showbiz was a shocker, Cameron opened up about her decision in 2018.

"When you’re making a movie, it’s a perfect excuse. They own you,” she said to Gwyneth Paltrow.

“You’re there for 12 hours a day. For months on end, you have no time for anything else."

"I realized I handed off parts of my life to all these other people, and they took it,” she continued.

Diaz was well-known for her work in Bad Teacher, Knight and Day, the Shrek and Charlie’s Angels franchises.

Additionally, she starred in My Sister’s Keeper, What Happens in Vegas, The Holiday, Gangs of New York, Vanilla Sky, Any Given Sunday, Being John Malkovich and There’s Something About Mary, among many others.

It's unclear at this stage whether Diaz will only return for one movie, or if other projects are on the table.

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

