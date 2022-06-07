Evil Season 3 Interviews: The Cast and Creators Break Down Expectations and Ponder Their World's Reality

We had a chance to virtually chat with the cast and creators of Evil in support of the third season.

Evil Season 3 starts moments after the Evil Season 2 finale.

Mike has just taken the vows of the priesthood, and with how he and Kristen are drawn to each other, there could be trouble on the horizon.

Of course, the trouble always starts elsewhere when you're dealing with demonic spirits.

We've had the opportunity to see the first three episodes, and while we're going to leave any spoilers at the door, suffice it to say the excitement continues and increases with the new season.

When we spoke with Michelle and Robert King, we learned how they choose what topics to cover and how they'll cover them.

Among other modern horror stories that will be explored this season are cryptocurrency and Tik Tok.

We also discussed how David, Kristen, and Ben will be further exploring their deep insecurities this season.

There's good news about the fertility clinic, as they knew where that story was heading and this season will focus on that continuing arc.

They shared a lot more about what to expect from the demonic arcs this season, so enjoy our interview.

Up next are Mike Colter and Aasif Mandvi, who play David and Ben.

Mike explains the disappointment David experiences after taking his vows.

The day-to-day grind pales in comparison to the excitement he gets chasing after the unexplained, and he'll look for new ways to challenge himself.

Aasif chats about Ben, the unbeliever, who questions everything and feels more untethered all the time.

As Ben is trying to confirm the truth he knows, he cannot figure out what to make of all of the strange things he experiences and hopes to center himself early in the season.

And finally, we caught up with Katja Herbers and Michael Emerson, who play Kristen and Leland.

Their excitement during the conversation and their back and forth makes it easy to see why their characters are electric when they're on screen together.

Katja shares Kristen's frame of mind as we move into Evil Season 3 and how the kiss with David changes her dynamic with David.

Meanwhile, Leland will be branching out as he tries to destroy his enemies, including Kristen and David, and can't explain how the two of them have gotten under his skin or why.

And that opens their dialogue as Katja and Michael try to understand why Leland is so obsessed with Kristen, and it's a super interesting line of conversation.

And there you have it, our Evil Season 3 preview from the cast and creators.

Evil returns to Paramount+ on Sunday, June 12, and I'll have full reviews of every episode as they drop.

What are you most excited to see in the new season?

Drop down below and share your thoughts in the comments.

