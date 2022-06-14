Grey's Anatomy: Jesse Williams Thinks Series Is 'Unlikely' To Survive Without Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo's recent comments about the future of Grey's Anatomy make it seem like there's a chance the show could go on without her.

However, her former co-star Jesse Williams believes the show might struggle to survive without its lead lady.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Williams was asked for comment on a Meredith-less Grey's Anatomy.

"I don't know, it would be a different show," the Jackson Avery star said.

"She's the heart of that show. She's Grey. So, unlikely."

He added, "But again, I don't work there anymore. So it doesn't matter what I think."

Williams departed the ABC medical drama after 12 seasons last year, but fans were stunned and excited when he returned for the recent 400th episode.

The series, as a whole, has survived several backstage dramas.

It remains one of the most-watched dramas on the air, so there is a desire to keep it going.

In today's TV climate, canceling shows that make money is not on the agenda.

Pompeo opened up about the future of the series in May to Entertainment Tonight.

"Shonda and I, I think — we’ll see, we’ll see," Pompeo told ET, referring to creator Shonda Rhimes.

"Trying to reinvent the show and continually trying to reinvent the show is the challenge at this point, and listen, the show speaks to a lot of people, and the young people love the show."

Pompeo said that the series has been influential and inspiring.

"It’s inspired so many generations of healthcare workers, so, I think for the young people, it’s a really good piece of content, and we’re going to try to keep it going for the young people," the star said.

"Not necessarily with me, but keep it going beyond me," Pompeo clarified.

“We’ll find someone, or maybe, we won’t.”

It was a huge bombshell, especially because fans had long believed the future of the series to be contingent on Pompeo's involvement.

Things change, and given the continued success of the series, we very well could be looking at a revamped series.

Then again, it's possible the main series will fold and some of the characters will move over to a spinoff.

What we do know is that Grey's Anatomy will be back in the fall.

“Grey’s Anatomy is a true phenomenon, beloved by audiences around the world. Whether they catch it live on ABC, or stream it on Hulu or globally on Disney+ or Star+, it’s clear that fans can’t get enough of Shonda Rhimes’ brilliant creation,” said Dana Walden, chairman of entertainment at Walt Disney Television.

“We have enormous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come.”

“I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season,” Rhimes said.

“This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey’s Anatomy for so many years.”

“Grey’s Anatomy has a global impact that can’t be overstated. Grey’s touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters,” Vernoff said.

“I’m excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact.”

