HBO Brings Back Jon Snow in New Game of Thrones Sequel

HBO's expansion of the Game of Thrones universe will include a sequel series after all.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, a spinoff with Kit Harrington returning as Jon Snow, is officially in the works.

The project is still in the early stages of development, but this is a huge announcement for fans who want more following the conclusion of Game of Thrones.

If you watch Game of Thrones online, you know Jon Snow's arc came full circle when he discovered his name was Aegon Targaryen, a potential heir to the Iron Throne.

On Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6 -- the series finale -- Jon shocked fans everywhere by killing his love interest, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

The move put him on the outs with many people, including a wealth of fans, but he was banished from Westeros in the end.

He went North of the Wall with the Wildlings to begin a new life.

Whether that new life could find him crossing paths with old faces, we don't know, and given that this project is still very early in development, there's a lot to consider.

HBO will likely be examining the viability of such a series and, more importantly, whether fans would be down for catching up with Snow.

Harington was nominated for multiple awards throughout his time on the show. He is also a fan favorite.

Harington followed up the original series with a role in the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Eternals.

The Game of Thrones universe is very much alive at HBO, with House of the Dragon, a prequel focusing on House Targaryen over 200 years before the original, set for an August bow.

There are countless other projects in various states of development, including live-action and animated, so HBO is betting big on the franchise's future.

While the other projects all seem to be set before the original series, the Jon Snow project would be set after, potentially reaching a bigger audience.

Understandably, there were plenty of theories about what would become of the characters post-series finale, and fans might get some clarity if this project moves towards a series order.

There are currently no details on who might be bringing the project to fruition, but we'll keep you up to speed on all things Game of Thrones.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.