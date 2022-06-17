Julie Plec Is Already Working on the Next Phase of The Vampire Diaries Universe

at .

After three series and 17 seasons of supernatural goodness, many thought The Vampire Diaries universe would end with the conclusion of Legacies.

However, it sounds like some bite is still left in the franchise.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly that went live following the east coast airing of Legacies Season 4 Episode 20, Julie Plec revealed that the franchise is far from over.

Joining Forces - The Vampire Diaries

"We had a plan to keep the franchise on the air until the next installment, which exists in our brains, but not on the page yet," Plec told the outlet, adding the following:

"There will be another one," the Originals and Legacies creator revealed.

Julie Plec Attends the Environmental Media Association 2nd Annual Honors Benefit Gala

"We're a little sad, we're going to take a beat, but yeah, there's more ideas. There's more to do."

In a separate interview with Deadline, Plec opined that this was not the ending to the series she planned.

“I think it’s no secret that this was not the ending we expected to have,” Plec told the outlet. 

“You know, in our minds, Legacies would have continued to the run-up to and beyond whenever we introduced the next chapter."

Julie Plec Attends New York Comic Con

"The big moves in the business that are out of our control sort of wrote a different ending for us," Plec continued.

"So yeah, we’re bummed and annoyed but we also feel really, really good.

Not just about the end of this with the series finale but also, between Brett and I, we’ve been involved in over 300 episodes of television.

It's something to be really proud of."

Hope Looks Ahead - Legacies

We’re proud of the franchise but we’re also just a little bit irritated with the decisions that were made that put [the franchise] on pause earlier than we intended.”

The earlier than planned conclusion of Legacies was due to The CW's looming sale, but the series managed to wrap how many expected the series finale would.

Hope found peace in knowing that her father was at peace.

It was a shocking episode that featured several returns, but given that it wasn't supposed to be the end, it was close enough.

Alaric's Last Assembly - Legacies

The CW canceled Legacies after four seasons earlier this year, and given the success of the previous shows in the franchise, it's hard to imagine it remaining dormant for long.

What are your thoughts on a potential follow-up?

Hit the comments below.

