Kate Bush Thanks Stranger Things Fans for "Running Up That Hill" Success in Rare Statement

Kate Bush has issued a rare statement after her hit song "Running Up That Hill" has reentered charts around the world following airplay on the first half of Stranger Things Season 4.

“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix," the legendary singer shared on her website.

"It features the song, Running Up That Hill which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too!"

“Because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8," the statement continues.

"It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song."

"I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July.”

The song played a key role on Stranger Things Season 4 as the teenagers go to war with Vecna, who uses telekinetic abilities to kill victims.

On Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 4, titled "Dear Billy," Max's (Sadie Sink) life hung in the balance as the villain closed in.

Thanks to some intel from Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Robin (Maya Hawke), the youngsters realized that Max could evade Vecna by playing her favorite song.

"Running Up That Hill" became pivotal, and fans watched in shock as Max listened to the song and managed to escape Vecna's trap.

Netflix only debuted the first seven episodes of the fourth season after a near-three year wait, but the final two episodes are set to launch on July 1.

One of those episodes comes in at almost 2.5 hours, meaning that fans still have plenty more Stranger Things content to come.

On top of that, the series has also snagged a fifth season renewal, which will bring the show to a close.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.